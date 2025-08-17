Driver sent to hospital after car flips on its side along Bendemeer Road

Car flips on its side after accident with another car along Bendemeer Road

A driver has been sent to the hospital after a car flipped on its side along Bendemeer Road.

A video posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook showed the white car lying on its ride side as traffic went by along the busy road.

Police seen at scene of accident

In the clip, the Lexus appeared to be positioned deep into a grass verge near the corner of a road junction.

A Traffic Police officer was also observed to be standing nearby, with his motorcycle parked along the road.

It was not immediately apparent whether another vehicle involved in the accident was at the scene, though another police vehicle was seen farther up the road, under the Electronic Road Pricing gantry.

In a post on X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said at 2.52pm on Saturday (16 Aug) that an accident had occurred along Bendemeer Road in the direction towards the city, before Geylang Bahru.

It also advised motorists to avoid lane 1.

33-year-old male driver sent to hospital after car flips on Bendemeer Road

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 2.25pm on 16 Aug.

It involved two cars, and took place along Bendemeer Road in the direction of Jalan Besar.

A 33-year-old man, who is the driver of one of the cars, was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at 2.35pm, told MS News that he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Additionally, a 54-year-old female car driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: Car flips over while heading to ECP, driver assisting with police investigations

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.