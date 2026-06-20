Driver sent to hospital after car flips over during accident with 3 taxis in Serangoon Central

Driver whose car flips over in Serangoon Central assisting with police investigations

A 36-year-old driver was sent to the hospital after his car flipped over during an accident with three taxis in Serangoon Central.

Photos of the accident posted by Singapura Channel on Facebook showed the white car lying upside-down on its roof across one lane of the road.

3 ComfortDelGro taxis surround car

In the photo, the white car’s bumper was damaged and its front-left wheel appeared to be deformed.

The car was surrounded by three blue ComfortDelGro taxis — two behind and one in front.

One of the taxis had a dented bumper, while another was damaged in its rear.

The road was covered with debris, with police officers and an ambulance at the scene.

From the surroundings, the accident appeared to have occurred outside NEX mall, which has a busy taxi stand.

Driver sent to hospital, another person suffers minor injuries

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 12am on Saturday (20 June).

It took place along Serangoon Central in the direction of Yio Chu Kang Road, and involved a car and three taxis.

A 36-year-old male car driver was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 12.05am, told MS News that he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Another person was assessed for minor injuries, but declined to be sent to the hospital.

Driver assisting investigations

The driver is also assisting with investigations, SPF said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

MS News has reached out to ComfortDelGro for more information about the accident.

Also read: 4 sent to hospital after car flips over in River Valley, driver assisting investigations

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Featured image adapted from Singapura Channel on Facebook.