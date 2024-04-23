Pedestrian struck by car while jaywalking at Geylang Junction, rushed to hospital

Car hits jaywalking pedestrian at Geylang junction

On Monday (22 April), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page shared a video of a collision between a pedestrian and a car at a junction near Geylang East Central.

The footage shows the pedestrian crossing the road even though the light is red for him.

Moments later, an oncoming vehicle crashes into him.

Netizens have called out the pedestrian for jaywalking and causing the accident.

Pedestrian flung into the air after collision

According to SGRV, the incident occurred at the junction of Geylang East Central and Aljunied Road at 5.10pm on Sunday (21 April).

In the clip, a man waits at a traffic junction, with the pedestrian signal flashing red while the traffic signal for cars shows green.

After hesitating for a few seconds, he decides to jaywalk.

However, he fails to check for any oncoming vehicles while doing so.

A red car then appears and rams into the pedestrian, flinging him into the air just as he steps out onto the road.

The impact propels the pedestrian onto the opposite side of the junction, after which the clip ends.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesperson confirmed to MS News that they were alerted to the accident at about 5.15pm on Sunday.

They conveyed the pedestrian to Changi General Hospital.

Pedestrian faulted for accident

After watching SGRV’s video, many Facebook users blamed the pedestrian for causing the accident and sympathised with the driver.

Some attempted to defend the pedestrian, pointing out his hesitation before crossing.

Overall, most agreed the man was at fault for jaywalking and wished him a speedy recovery in light of the recent fatal Tampines collision.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.