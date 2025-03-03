2 sent to hospital after car collides with motorcycle along BKE, driver assisting police investigations

Car seen suddenly changing lanes before colliding with motorcycle along BKE

A collision between a car and motorcycle on the Bukit Timah Expressway resulted in two people being sent to the hospital.

Footage of the accident posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook showed the white car suddenly changing lanes from the far-rar to the slip road on the left.

In the process, it wiped out a motorcycle that was travelling in the far-left lane.

2 people lying on the road after BKE accident

In the aftermath of the accident, a photo showed two people lying on the road.

A man in a maroon shirt was lying on his side, with a helmet next to him, while a woman lay on her back.

Her shoe, which appeared to have come off, was strewn on the road.

Other motorists were at the scene trying to help the victims.

The white car that had slammed into the motorcycle had also stopped at the scene.

LTA advises motorists to avoid two lanes on BKE

The Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) traffic news account on X posted about the accident at 10.53pm on Sunday (2 March).

It said it took place along the BKE towards Woodlands at the Woodlands Road exit, which is just before Woodlands Checkpoint.

Minutes later, it advised motorists to avoid lanes 2 and 3.

Motorcycle rider & pillion sent to hospital after BKE accident with car

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 11pm on 2 March.

It took place along the BKE towards Woodlands, and involved a car and motorcycle.

A 39-year-old male motorcyclist and his 36-year-old female pillion rider were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 10.55pm, said they were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Additionally, the car driver, a 27-year-old man, is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

