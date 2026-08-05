Police looking for car driver who left the scene after accident with motorcycle along PIE

Female motorcyclist sent to hospital after accident with car along PIE

The police are looking for a car driver who left the scene after crashing into a motorcycle along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Monday (3 Aug) afternoon.

Footage of the aftermath posted by an Instagram user showed the motorcycle lying on its side across the far-right lane and the second lane from the right.

Motorcycles & cars stop along PIE to help

In the clip, which was recorded by a passing motorist, several motorcyclists had stopped in lane 2 to assist the fallen motorcyclist.

Two cars also stopped in lane 3, with at least two people seen on their phones.

A person appeared to be lying on the road and two helmets had fallen onto the road.

According to the video, the incident took place before Exit 35, which is the intersection with the Kranji Expressway (KJE).

Female motorcyclist sent to hospital after PIE accident with car

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 5.25pm on 3 Aug.

It took place along the PIE in the direction of the KJE, and involved a motorcycle and car.

A 24-year-old female motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that she was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Efforts to trace driver underway

The car driver had left the scene before the police arrived, SPF said.

Thus, efforts to trace the driver are underway.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Police looking for driver who left scene after crashing car into van in Punggol

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Featured image adapted from @md_amran_bd on Instagram.