6-year-old boy among 3 people sent to hospital after car crashes into Nex taxi stand

Car crashes into Nex taxi stand while taxi had stopped to pick up passengers

While a taxi had stopped to pick up passengers outside Nex mall, a car crashed into the taxi, knocking down its passengers as well.

In a video posted SG Kaypoh 人！on Facebook, a woman and a boy were seen falling to the ground.

Woman & 2 children about to board taxi at Nex when car slams into them

The clip, taken by a vehicle in front of the taxi stand, showed a silver taxi pulling into the Nex taxi stand.

A woman, followed by two children, approached the taxi. The woman opened the taxi’s back door.

As she was about to board the taxi, a loud screech could be heard and a white car slammed into the back of the taxi.

Impact causes 2 women & a boy to be knocked onto the ground

The impact caused the woman and the boy to be knocked onto the ground, while the girl managed to run away.

Another woman who was waiting at the taxi stand was also hit, and appeared to fall to the ground next to the white car.

The taxi driver then got out of his vehicle to assist, along with other bystanders.

3 people sent to hospital after accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 7.50am on Monday (10 Feb).

It involved a car, a taxi and four people at a taxi stand along Serangoon Central, which is where Nex is location.

Three people were sent to hospital in a conscious state: a 48-year-old woman, a 42-year-old woman and her six-year-old son.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that two of them were conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital while the third person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A 59-year-old male taxi driver sustained minor injuries. He declined to be sent to hospital.

Additionally, a 34-year-old female car driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: 5 sent to hospital after taxi flips on its side during accident with car in Bukit Batok

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Kaypoh 人！on Facebook.