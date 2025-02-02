5 sent to hospital after taxi flips on its side during accident with car in Bukit Batok

Taxi & car involved in accident along Bukit Batok Street 25

A taxi flipped onto its side during an accident with a car in Bukit Batok, resulting in five people being sent to hospital.

Photos of the aftermath posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook showed the blue Comfort cab lying on its left side on the pedestrian pavement.

Its rear was significantly damaged, with the area cordoned off from the public.

Taxi lay next to condo wall after accident in Bukit Batok

Another photo taken from another angle showed that the taxi was lying next to the perimeter wall of a condominium.

Part of its rear bumper lay on the grass verge.

At least two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles were at the scene, along with a number of personnel.

LTA posts about accident on 1 Feb

The Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) traffic news account on X posted about the accident at 6.55pm on Saturday (1 Feb).

It said it took place along Bukit Batok Street 25 in the direction towards Bukit Batok East Avenue 6, after Bukit Batok East Avenue 3.

According to Google Maps, a condo named Parkview Apartments is along that road.

5 people sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 4.10pm on 1 Feb.

It involved a car and a taxi along Bukit Batok Street 25 towards Bukit Batok East Avenue 6, it added.

Drivers and passengers from both vehicles were sent to the hospital in a conscious state. They are aged between 20 and 80 years old.

SCDF, which was alerted at about 4.15pm, told MS News that it conveyed five people in total to the National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

MS News has reached out to ComfortDelGro for more information.

