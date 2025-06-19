Pregnant woman among 3 dead in Philippines after car gets struck by van carrying drunk teens

3 dead & 5 injured after car gets struck by van carrying drunk teens

Three people died after a car was struck by a van believed to be carrying drunk teens in Cavite, Philippines, on Tuesday (17 June) at around 12:50 a.m.

The deceased were identified to be a pregnant woman named Jenalyn, her partner Rick, and the car owner Jemar.

Jenalyn and Jemar reportedly died at the scene, while Rick was declared dead on arrival at the Tagaytay Hospital.

Drunk teens decided to go on roadtrip