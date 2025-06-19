Pregnant woman among 3 dead in Philippines after car gets struck by van carrying drunk teens

3 dead & 5 injured after car gets struck by van carrying drunk teens
Three people died after a car was struck by a van believed to be carrying drunk teens in Cavite, Philippines, on Tuesday (17 June) at around 12:50 a.m.
The deceased were identified to be a pregnant woman named Jenalyn, her partner Rick, and the car owner Jemar.
Jenalyn and Jemar reportedly died at the scene, while Rick was declared dead on arrival at the Tagaytay Hospital.
Drunk teens decided to go on roadtrip
It is believed that the van’s 18-year-old driver and teen passengers were drunk at the time of the incident.
“They got drunk and then went on a road trip. They had just graduated from high school,” Tagaytay Police Chief Lieutenant Colonel Jefferson Ison told local news site ABS-CBN.
He added that the van was swaying on the road as the students were showing off.
The five teens riding in the van, aged between 17 and 18, sustained injuries and were sent to Alfonso Hospital for treatment.
Car owner offered to take pregnant woman to her check-up
Police investigation revealed that the victims were on the way to the hospital for the woman’s prenatal check-up.
“The owner of the Toyota Corolla had only offered to take Jenalyn to her check-up out of kindness,” the police chief revealed.
The van driver will face several charges, including reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, damage to property, and driving under the influence, as reported by Philstar.
