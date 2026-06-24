Cabby & passenger sent to hospital after car hits taxi from behind in Tampines

Car seen mounting road divider before hitting taxi from behind at Tampines road junction

A cabby and his passenger were both sent to the hospital on Monday (22 June) after their stationary taxi was hit from behind by a car in Tampines.

Footage posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed the black Toyota driving erratically before the crash, even mounting a road divider.

Car swerves to the left & right without signalling in Tampines

The clip, recorded by a motorist behind, showed the Toyota starting off in the right lane outside Tampines North Community Centre.

It then veered into the left lane without signalling.

It then swerved back to the right, but too close to the centre divider, thus ending up swiping it and splashing a puddle.

It then drifted to the left again, then back to the right, this time mounting the divider for a few seconds.

Car fails to stop in time at red light, hits taxi at Tampines junction

The Toyota approached a traffic junction where vehicles were stopped at a red light, but did not stop in time.

It thus collided into a taxi in the right lane, causing the taxi to briefly lift up into the air.

The impact caused the taxi to lurch into the middle of the junction.

The Toyota stopped a short distance from the stop line, its front right section damaged from the collision.

Another car in the left lane was also struck in the incident.

Cabby & passenger both sent to CGH

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 5.30pm on 22 June.

It took place along Tampines Avenue 7 in the direction of Loyang Avenue, and involved two cars and a taxi.

Two people — a 67-year-old male taxi driver and his 64-year-old female passenger — were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that they were both conveyed to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Car & taxi collide outside Bendemeer MRT station, ram through road divider fence

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.