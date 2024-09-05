Driver trapped after car reverses & gets stuck in Toa Payoh drain, rescued by SCDF

Driver rescued by SCDF after car gets trapped in Toa Payoh drain

A driver was rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after their vehicle became trapped in a drain at Block 210 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh.

The incident occurred around 11.40am on Wednesday (4 Sept) and was filmed by a resident from Block 213 amid heavy rainfall.

The white car had evidently reversed over a kerb, crashing through a green railing before becoming precariously lodged over a large drain.

Its front wheels were clinging to the footpath at the edge of the drain, while the rear of the vehicle was wedged against the wall.

The cause of the accident remains unclear.

SCDF rescues driver from drain

SCDF personnel were seen working with equipment at the front of the car to extricate it from the shaky situation.

Several officers were also stationed in the drain, using a tall stepladder to access the driver’s side door.

The footage revealed that the door could not be fully opened due to a nearby railing, leaving only a narrow gap.

Furthermore, the door was positioned halfway over the edge of the drain.

SCDF fire engines and an ambulance were present at the scene.

Responding to inquiries from MS News, the SCDF confirmed that it found the driver trapped in the car.

Officers subsequently rescued them using hydraulic equipment.

Although the driver sustained minor injuries, they declined conveyance to the hospital.

Also read: Police Car Reportedly Gets Into Accident & Falls Into Drain In Whampoa, 2 People Hospitalised

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.