‘Does he think we don’t use TikTok?’: M’sian couple thwarts car towing scam after spotting red flags learnt online

Couple thwarts car towing scam after calmly reasoning with purported scammer

While TikTok is most often known for its various viral challenges, it can also be a source of incredible social knowledge.

In fact, one Malaysian couple foiled a car towing scam based on what they learnt from the popular app.

The purported scammer’s attempt was recorded and shared in a TikTok post on 23 Dec, which has attracted over 1.4 million views.

Purported scam artist approaches couple, says he’s towing their car away

The video showed the couple parked at a rest stop along the highway when they were approached by a man claiming to be a debt collector.

He claimed their car would have to be towed away due to an unpaid loan on the vehicle.

To prove that he was legitimate, the man told them to lower their window and shoved his phone into their car, showing “information” on his device that “verified his claims”.

He also tried to reassure the couple that he was definitely not from a scam syndicate, but had been assigned to the task by the bank.

Man calmly picks apart the scam

Unrattled, the TikToker’s male companion began calmly picking apart the story by pointing out the inconsistencies, even turning the tables on the purported scammer.

“I pay my car loan every month,” he said, asking: “So why are you telling me that I haven’t paid it back?”

The man also questioned the legitimacy of the information presented, asking:

Which car are you supposed to tow? The photos you showed me don’t prove that it is my car.

Seemingly stunned by this line of questioning, the scammer was rendered speechless before leaving hastily.

After the failed scam, the couple could only share a laugh at the incident.

“Did he really think he could scam anyone with this? Does he think we don’t use TikTok?” they later quipped.

