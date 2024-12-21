Teacher in Thailand gets mistaken for scammer during call with student’s father, he berates her

Teacher accused of being scammer during call with parent

A teacher from Thailand was thrown a curve ball when a parent mistook her for a call centre scammer.

A video of the exchange, posted on Friday (20 Dec), has gone viral on TikTok where it has been viewed more than 500,000 times and received over 370 comments from amused netizens.

The clip starts with the teacher speaking into the phone with a gentle and polite greeting.

“Who is this?” replied the student’s father.

When she informed him that she’s a teacher, he cuts her off, assuming that he was on the line with a scammer.

“Another call centre?” he said. He then began scolding the woman, whose eyes immediately widened in shock.

“You people do nothing all day,” he continued. “Go get yourself a real job.”

However, before the woman can correct him, he hung up.

Call stunned teacher

The unexpected rant left the young teacher, who was calling to check on the student’s absence, stunned.

However, she still redialled the number and this time, quickly introduced herself as his son’s advisor.

As soon as he realised his mistake, the man, whose voice immediately softened, confirmed that his son was indeed sick.

One of the commenters pointed out that the young teacher sounds exactly like a call centre scammer.

The absent student also left a comment on her clip saying that he was taking leave that day.

She jokingly scolded him, saying that the misunderstanding was all his fault as he had not called in sick himself.

Also read: 3 Men Operating Fake Friend Scam Call Centre In JB Arrested, Get Up To 43 Months’ Jail

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @bonus_4628 on TikTok.