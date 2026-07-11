Woman in South Korea finds car vandalised after bringing her child to fertility clinic

South Korean woman’s car vandalised after she brought her child to fertility clinic

A woman in South Korea found her car vandalised after she took her first child with her to a fertility clinic where she sought an appointment for a second child.

According to Chosun Ilbo, the woman in her 30s made the discovery after finishing her appointment.

Upon returning to her car in the parking lot, she found that it had been scratched multiple times with a sharp object.

Woman accused of being inconsiderate

Following the incident, the woman called the police, who then reviewed the clinic’s security camera footage.

They discovered that the vandal was another woman visiting the clinic.

When questioned, the vandal claimed that she had scratched the car because she was angered by the woman’s inconsideration in bringing her child to a fertility clinic.

To defend her actions, the woman explained that she had no one to care for her son at home.

The incident sparked debates online on the etiquette surrounding visits to fertility clinics and whether there should be clearer rules around bringing children.

Mixed response online

According to the Korea Herald, many commenters online say they understood the vandal’s feelings.

While they acknowledged that scratching someone else’s car is a crime, they understood the vandal’s reason for being angered.

One commenter wrote about their own pain in seeing people’s successful pregnancies while struggling with their own.

“Ultrasound photos and pregnancy badges can be hard to see, but hearing a baby laugh or listening to a mother talk to her child right next to you can be devastating,” they wrote.

Some netizens even called for clear, written rules against bringing children to such clinics.

In the United States and Europe, some clinics clearly state that children are not allowed on the premises.

Meanwhile, a quick look at fertility clinics in Singapore reveals that, much like in South Korea, fertility clinics here also do not explicitly ban children.

But while some see bringing children to fertility clinics as inconsiderate, others believe that seeing children there can mean that the clinic is doing a good job.

Also read: Man arrested for allegedly scratching police vehicle with key in Redhill, to be charged with vandalism



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Featured image adapted from Marta Bronco on Canva. Image for illustration purposes only.