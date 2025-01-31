Family of doctors resuscitate chef suffering from cardiac arrest, they were having reunion dinner at Orchard Tung Lok restaurant

Chef went into cardiac arrest after asthma attack at Tung Lok Signatures restaurant

On Chinese New Year’s Eve (28 Jan), a 60-year-old chef suffered a cardiac arrest while working at Tung Lok Signatures restaurant in Orchard Rendezvous Hotel.

Fortunately, three doctors happened to be dining in the restaurant and successfully resuscitated the elderly chef.

Medical student finds pale chef seated on ground after suffering asthma attack

Recounting the incident to Lianhe Zaobao, 49-year-old lawyer Xiao Jiarui (name transliterated from Mandarin) said the incident happened while he and his family of 12 were having their reunion dinner at the restaurant.

Of the 12 family members, two are doctors and one is studying in medical school.

When the medical student went to the toilet, he reportedly found the chef seated on the ground while looking pale.

He was surrounded by several colleagues, who were patting his back.

The medical student later learned that the chef was having an asthma attack and had difficulty breathing.

He told Lianhe Zaobao that an inhaler did not work, so he notified his father and uncle — both doctors — who were also dining at the restaurant.

Doctors took almost 30 minutes to save chef who suffered cardiac arrest

However, the chef’s condition worsened rapidly and he subsequently went into cardiac arrest.

The two doctors then took turns to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him.

They did this for almost 3o minutes until Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers arrived.

Thankfully, the chef regained consciousness and his complexion noticeably improved.

In response to MS News, an SCDF spokesperson said it was alerted to the incident at about 9.55pm.

SCDF officers subsequently conveyed one person to Singapore General Hospital.

On Thursday (30 Jan), a manager from the restaurant told Lianhe Zaobao that the chef had been discharged from hospital.

The restaurant also provided the family with a discount for their meal to thank them for their heroics.

A Tung Lok spokesperson said the chef in question is in “stable condition”.

She also took the opportunity to convey appreciation for the “swift actions of those who assisted him” as well as the care provided by the medical team.

