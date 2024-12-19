Caregiver apologises for livestreaming medical procedures on TikTok, patient has accepted apology: Agency

Caregiver called out for livestreaming medical procedures on TikTok

A caregiver who was called out for livestreaming medical procedures on TikTok is “very apologetic” and will not do it again, said the agency that placed her with her employer.

In response to queries from MS News, Aseana Caregivers also said the patient — her employer — had accepted her apology.

Caregiver not a direct employee of Aseana

Aseana’s director Theresa Lagdameo said that the caregiver, whom she did not identify, is not a direct employee of the agency.

She’s actually a live-in caregiver placed with an employer, who is their client.

In fact, she holds a work permit for a domestic worker, she added.

Caregiver ‘strongly reprimanded’ for livestreaming procedures on TikTok

Nevertheless, Aseana is “very saddened and disheartened” to hear of this unfortunate incident, Ms Lagdameo said.

When the agency found out about it, the caregiver was “strongly reprimanded” for breaching the privacy of her employer.

She was also told to remove the posts immediately, Aseana’s director said, adding:

She was very apologetic and it was a lapse of judgement on her part.

Aseana’s contract specifically states that caregivers must respect their employer’s privacy and the taking of photos of videos are strictly not allowed at work.

This is also discussed with the live-in caregivers during orientation before they start work.

Aseana will remind all live-in caregivers to strictly adhere to this policy and strongly emphasise it to future live-in caregivers, Ms Lagdameo added.

Caregiver reprimanded by employer, promises not to do it again

As for the employer, Aseana informed him of the incident and apologised to him.

The caregiver also apologised to him and he accepted her apology, Ms Lagdameo said, adding:

In fact the live-in caregiver was the first to come clean and admit her mistakes to her employer, and is very remorseful.

However, he reprimanded her strongly and received assurance from her that she would not do it again.

Aseana said the employer has provided “no bad feedback” about her and is “satisfied” with her care.

Netizen calls out caregiver for livestreaming on TikTok

The incident was brought to light by a netizen who posted screenshots of the TikTok livestream in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Thursday (19 Dec).

Describing it as a “gross violation of patient privacy and confidentiality”, the netizen said the patient’s identification numbers and medication information were clearly heard in the videos. The caregiver wore scrubs with the Aseana Healthcare logo on them.

She also claimed she could hear that the patient was in severe pain during a procedure.

The netizen urged Aseana and the relevant authorities to take immediate action, investigate the matter and put measures in place to prevent such incidents in future.

Caregiver’s account removed

Commenting on the post, Aseana said the caregiver’s account had been removed and apologised for any distress and concern they may have caused.

The agency also said it takes patient confidentiality “very seriously”, adding:

We are currently reviewing our internal policies and procedures to strengthen our commitment to patient confidentiality and privacy.

