Carl’s Jr closing 1st outlet in S’pore at Marina Square after 20 years, 3 others to remain

Carl’s Jr opened 1st outlet in S’pore at Marina Square in 2005

Carl’s Jr is closing its Marina Square outlet, its first in Singapore, after 20 years of operations.

The bad news was announced in a Facebook post by the American fast-food chain on Thursday (3 April).

Carl’s Jr Marina Square closing on 13 April

In the post, Carl’s Jr said the last day of operations for the Marina Square outlet would be on 13 April.

It thanked customers for supporting the outlet over the years, saying it was “a pleasure” serving them.

They were directed to Carl’s Jr’s three other branches left in Singapore at:

The Star Vista in Buona Vista

SingPost Centre in Paya Lebar

KAP Mall in King Albert Park

Carl’s Jr shut down 3 outlets since 2021

The latest closure comes after Carl’s Jr closed a number of outlets over the past few years.

Its branch at Jurong Point shuttered in September last year, to the dismay of netizens who flooded the comment section.

In August 2022, its Funan branch shut down for good.

And its VivoCity branch, which had been operating for 15 years, closed for good.

Marina Square outlet was 1st in S’pore

However, the Marina Square outlet had a special place in the hearts of fans as it was the first to open in Singapore.

The chain debuted here in 2005, cementing its place in the island’s fast-food scene with its meaty chargrilled burgers.

The brand quickly expanded across Singapore, opening an outlet in Robinson Road and a drive-through at East Coast Park.

With the closure of its Marina Square outlet, there will be no Carl’s Jr in the downtown area.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.