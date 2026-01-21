Ex-MP Carrie Tan pays tribute to 25-year-old PAP volunteer who died from leukaemia

Ex-MP Carrie Tan remembers PAP volunteer who died from leukaemia at 25

Former Nee Soon South Member of Parliament (MP) Carrie Tan has paid tribute to People’s Action Party (PAP) volunteer Lau Min Hann, who died from leukaemia on Saturday (17 Jan) at the age of 25.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (20 Jan), Ms Tan remembered Mr Lau as “a passionate and opinionated young man” who was equally driven by curiosity and a desire to understand the world around him.

While he held a strong sense of values, she said he was also marked by inquisitiveness, humility, and an openness to learning.

“He questioned and challenged things, not for the sake of challenging, but to genuinely understand and seek what is right,” she added.

Volunteered at Meet-the-People Sessions since 2022

According to Ms Tan, Mr Lau had volunteered at her branch and Meet-the-People Sessions since 2022, during her tenure as MP for Nee Soon South.

“I rarely come across young people who are as unabashedly supportive of PAP as he was,” she wrote.

Ms Tan recalled that Mr Lau had once shared that he “loves the system that’s been built” in Singapore, a perspective shaped by his experiences growing up elsewhere.

Reflecting on what his life exemplified, she said he showed an ability to confront inner conflict with openness and humility, choosing to stay engaged, speak up, and remain willing to learn.

“His curiosity and openness transformed his inner conflict and perplexity into understanding and empathy,” Ms Tan said. “He then translated what it means to do good and do right by others into his actions.”

‘A multitude of lives’ touched

Ms Tan also shared how Mr Lau’s influence was evident in the number of people who visited him during his illness and at his wake.

“So many young people came to visit him at the hospital and at his wake. You can literally see the multitude of lives that he’s touched in the short 25 years he has lived,” she wrote.

He was already the role model and leader he was aspiring to be.

Separately, a man who said Mr Lau was his son’s army buddy wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday (18 Jan), bidding him a “heartfelt farewell”.

“I’ll always cherish the memories of you marching proudly alongside your fellow men, your bright smile and spirit shining through,” he wrote.

Remembered for service & leadership

Mr Lau reportedly passed away on Saturday (17 Jan) after suffering a massive stroke related to leukaemia.

His wake was held at Woodlands Memorial from 18 to 20 Jan, and his cremation took place at Mandai Crematorium on Tuesday (20 Jan).

Mr Lau was a Second Lieutenant with the 35th Battalion Singapore Combat Engineers and had been recommended for early promotion, with plans to assume the rank of Lieutenant in January 2026.

During his studies, he served as President of Republic Polytechnic’s (RP) Student Council and Secretary-General of the OneRP Community.

He was named RP’s Most Outstanding Graduate in 2024 and was offered a double-degree programme with a university merit scholarship in Engineering and Business Administration at the National University of Singapore.

In addition, he was offered a placement at King’s College London.

