S’pore’s 1st Chief Planner Liu Thai Ker dies aged 87, he built 20 HDB estates

Liu Thai Ker was known as the ‘Father of Urban Planning of Singapore’

Former Singapore Chief Planner Liu Thai Ker has died at the age of 87, announced his company, Morrow Architects & Planners, in a Facebook post.

Dr Liu passed away on Sunday (18 Jan), the firm he founded said with “deep sadness”.

Liu Thai Ker passes away after a fall

Dr Liu’s son Daniel told The Straits Times (ST) that his father had suffered a fall about a week ago.

He then developed complications after the incident, and passed away surrounded by family and loved ones on Sunday morning.

In a Facebook post, Mr Daniel Liu said his father’s passing after a short hospital stay was a “shock”.

Sharing a photo of father and son hanging out, he said he will remember him just for being his dad.

“He touched so many people’s lives,” added Mr Liu, who was a People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate for Aljunied GRC during the 2025 General Election.

Dr Liu, whose birthday was on 23 Feb, would have turned 88 this year.

Liu Thai Ker was the son of artist Liu Kang

Born in 1938 in Johor, Dr Liu was the eldest son of artist Liu Kang.

The family moved to Singapore after World War II, and Dr Liu studied at Chung Cheng High School.

While he initially wanted to become an artist like his father, he eventually studied architecture, graduating from the University of New South Wales with a first-class honours degree in 1962.

He worked for HDB for 20 years

Dr Liu joined HDB in 1969, where he remained for 20 years until 1989.

He rose to become HDB’s Chief Architect and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and oversaw the building of 20 new HDB estates.

More than 500,000 units were also built during his time at the HDB.

He became S’pore’s 1st Chief Planner at URA

In 1989, Dr Liu left the HDB to become Singapore’s first Chief Planner and CEO at the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

There, he shaped Singapore’s early urban landscape by overseeing the 1991 Concept Plan.

This plan, which envisioned commercial centres across the island that integrated nature and water bodies, still guides Singapore’s development.

His contributions led to him being known as the “Father of Urban Planning of Singapore”.

In 1992, Dr Liu left public service after 24 years and joined a private firm before founding Morrow in 2017.

However, he remained active in other ventures, serving as the founding chairman of the Singapore Tyler Print Institute from 2002 to 2009, and founding chairman of the advisory board of the Centre for Liveable Cities under the Ministry of National Development (MND) from 2008 to 2020.

S’pore politicians pay tribute to Liu Thai Ker

In a Facebook post, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam paid tribute to Dr Liu for his “lasting contributions to the well-being of Singaporeans”.

He helped make Singapore a liveable city in the tropics as HDB Chief Architect, being a “pioneer” in the conservation of old districts beside the downtown business and financial centre, said Mr Thaman.

The President also admired how Dr Liu remained active through his 70s and 80s, contributing to urban planning in over 50 cities abroad.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post that he is “deeply saddened” by Dr Liu’s passing and expressed his deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.

Dr Liu “went beyond” delivering new flats, but helped design and build complete HDB estates with various facilities “thoughtfully integrated” from the outset, Mr Wong added.

The PM also valued his conversations with him at MND, he noted, adding:

The buildings, homes and public spaces that Singaporeans use every day stand as a quiet testament to his dedication and vision.

National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said on Facebook that Dr Liu was “a pioneering figure in Singapore’s housing and urban development journey”.

As he led the development of 20 estates and more than half a million dwelling units, he laid “the foundation for home ownership and strong communities across Singapore”, Mr Chee noted.

The minister last spoke with Dr Liu about two weeks ago, with the older man speaking “with clarity and conviction” about Singapore’s urban future, he revealed, adding:

This is a testament to his lifelong dedication to public service and this country he cared so deeply about.

