Former Archbishop of S’pore Nicholas Chia dies aged 86, was 1st S’pore-born priest appointed to position

PM Wong pays tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Nicholas Chia

Archbishop Emeritus Nicholas Chia, the first Singapore-born priest to be appointed Archbishop of Singapore, has died at the age of 86.

His passing was announced by current Archbishop of Singapore William Goh in a Facebook post on Tuesday (17 Dec) night.

Archbishop Emeritus Nicholas Chia passed away peacefully on 17 Dec

Cardinal Goh said his predecessor passed away peacefully that evening at St Theresa’s Home.

He was “deeply grieved” at his passing, adding:

Let us pray for the repose of his soul.

Arrangements for funeral proceedings, as well as for the public to pay respects, will be announced when they are ready.

Archbishop Emeritus Nicholas Chia was critically ill

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said on Facebook that Archbishop Emeritus Chia was “critically ill”.

It invited prayers for him and for those who cared for him.

In February 2014, he suffered a fall and was found unconscious at Punggol Park. He sustained bleeding in his head and doctors also found a blood clot.

After months in hospital, he was transferred to St Theresa’s Home where continued to recover.

PM Wong conveys condolences to the Catholic community

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong paid tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Chia on Facebook, saying he was mourned with “deep sadness”.

The PM conveyed his deepest condolences to the Catholic community, adding that the deceased was a “devoted shepherd and steadfast pillar”.

“His unwavering faith, humility, and compassion enriched many lives,” he also said.

He was 1st Archbishop of S’pore who was born in S’pore

Mr Wong noted that Archbishop Emeritus Chia was the first Singapore-born priest to be appointed Archbishop of Singapore.

He took on the role on 7 Oct 2001 and served for close to 12 years before stepping down on 18 May 2013, according to the Archdioese.

As he was ordained as a priest in January 1964, it meant he served the Church for more than 60 years since the age of 25.

During his golden jubilee celebration Mass in 2014, Archbishop Goh said Archbishop Emeritus Chia had a special love for the old, the poor and the needy.

He had also provided financial help to random visitors who dropped by his house asking for money, availed himself to the sick and also joined followers on mission trips overseas.

Featured image adapted from CatholicSg on Flickr and Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore on Facebook.