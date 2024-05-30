‘Unassuming, encouraging, and always friendly’: Long-time Workers’ Party member Lim Ee Ping dies aged 86

Workers’ Party veteran member Lim Ee Ping dies of cancer at 86

Long-time member of the Workers’ Party (WP) Lim Ee Ping has passed away from cancer. He was 86.

The Party broke the news via social media on Wednesday (29 May), sharing that his passing comes after a battle with cancer.

Mr Lim has been a member of the opposition party since 1959.

His most recent appearance with WP was on 5 May, where he took part in its weekly outreach event.

According to WP’s Facebook post, Mr Lim passed away from cancer on the morning of Wednesday (29 May) at the age of 86, leaving behind his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Mr Lim, a retired baker who WP members affectionately call “Uncle Lim”, had overcome cancer three times prior.

However, the Party said that some days before his 5 May appearance with the party, it received word he only had a few weeks left to live. It added, “his fourth fight with cancer was not going well”.

Due to the revelation, many members visited him at his home. This gesture then motivated Mr Lim to attend WP’s Hammer Outreach event on 5 May, where he helped sell the Party newsletter.

The post wrote: “It brought him great satisfaction to know that he continued to play his part in helping the Party’s cause, even in his final days.”

‘Lim Ee Ping showed what commitment to the cause of democracy looked like’: WP

WP revealed that Mr Lim joined the Party back in 1959, when Singapore’s inaugural Chief Minister David Marshall was still its Secretary-General.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that Mr Lim was only 20 years old when he joined WP.

Post-independence, Mr Lim continued rallying the members and supporters to the Party’s cause, WP said.

He pushed on despite the fact that “prospects for achieving political progress and a democratic society looked bleak and grim”.

In his last years, the moderate success of WP has been a point of pride for the veteran member. WP went on to share a quote from Mr Lim, which stated:

Today, I am satisfied. With the respect I earned from fellow party members, I continue to serve Singapore. In no time, the baton will be passed to the younger generation. The younger generation of members have to understand and protect the interests of the WP. They need to make sacrifices along the way. With sincerity, they will in no time find the opportunity to serve.

WP noted that Mr Lim’s greatest contribution to the country was his efforts in “keeping the flame of democracy alive when times were at their darkest”.

“For the Workers’ Party, Lim Ee Ping showed what commitment to the cause of democracy looked like — A lesson very few in Singapore can say they had the privilege of teaching,” the post expressed.

“While he will be sorely missed, he will be remembered by all of us in the Workers’ Party with great fondness. He personified the values of resilience and true commitment in the face of adversity. A fighter, right to the end.”

Pritam Singh said late veteran was a constant source of encouragement

Leader of the Opposition (LO) and Secretary-General of WP Pritam Singh also made a separate post on his own social media pages paying tribute to the late Mr Lim.

Mr Singh shared that Mr Lim, who he communicated mostly in Malay with, was a constant source of encouragement for him and his WP colleagues and a regular sight at Hammer Outreach events.

“Before he fell ill, and every now and then, he would come to my MPS sessions just to say hello, and chat with the Eunos volunteers, something he did at other WP MPS sessions too. Unassuming, encouraging and always friendly.”

The WP chief also praised Mr Lim’s rally-speaking skills, adding that he was “a complete natural”.

“[Mr Lim was] adept at reading the crowd, and making a point with force and humour in equal measure,” he added.

Mr Singh subsequently closed his statement expressing gratitude to the long-time member: “Thank you for your commitment to the cause of a democratic Singapore Uncle Ee Ping, for blazing a trail for the WP, and leaving very big shoes to fill for the rest of us. Rest in Peace Sir.”

