2 drivers sent to hospital after cars collide in Joo Koon, 1 of them flips over

Cars collide at road junction in Joo Koon, three people injured

Two drivers were sent to the hospital after their respective cars collided at a road junction in Joo Koon.

Footage of the accident posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed that the impact caused one of the cars to flip over.

2 cars, 1 going straight & 1 turning, collide at Joo Koon junction

In the clip, which has a timestamp of 1.39pm on Friday (11 July), traffic is seen travelling straight along Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim, including a black car.

However, a black minivan turned right at the junction and headed towards the car.

This led to the minivan T-boning the car, causing it to spin around.

The car then flipped on its side and swung to the left, off-camera.

The minivan, on the other hand, managed to right itself and stopped in the middle of the junction. Its airbags appeared to have activated.

3 injured in Joo Koon accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 1.50pm on 11 July.

It took place at the junction of Benoi Road and Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim, and involved two cars.

Two male car drivers aged 41 and 55 were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted at about 1.55pm, told MS News that they were both conveyed to the National University Hospital.

Additionally, a third person was assessed for minor injuries, but declined to be sent to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.