Clementi Cat Seriously Injured After Allegedly Getting Hit & Splashed With Oil, Passer-by Seeks Help

Community Cat In Clementi Found Seriously Injured After Alleged Assault

Stray animals are usually defenceless and mean humans no harm. Hence, it can be heartwrenching to hear of animal abuse as the creatures cannot protect themselves.

A cat in Clementi was found in a weakened state, as she was believed to have been hit and splashed with oil.

In an urgent plea for help, a resident of the estate posted about the incident on Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats Facebook page on Saturday (18 Feb).

As it was his first time rescuing an injured cat, he sought support from fellow animal lovers on the next steps.

Clementi community cat appeared injured & weak

In the post, the OP, who wanted to be identified only as Mohamad, said the community cat has been injured since the evening of 17 Feb. The feline appeared weak and seemed to have been hit.

Allegedly, someone splashed oil all over the cat, and it had to be cleaned up afterwards. The cat was refusing food when Mohamad tried to feed it.

Mohamad added in the comments that a neighbour’s domestic helper found the cat.

Responding to netizens who questioned whether the cat is owned by someone or is a community cat, Mohamad said it is a community cat that occasionally sleeps in their neighbour’s house.

Others expressed their sympathy towards the cat and anger at the perpetrator.

Cat will be brought to the vet

Speaking to MS News, Mohamad said the cat could usually be found near Block 704 West Coast Road.

According to him, his neighbour’s helper has cared for the cat for almost two years. She was also the one who cleaned the cat when it was covered in oil.

Asked if he had suspicions about possible suspects, Mohamad said he believes the alleged perpetrator lives at the same block.

Meanwhile, as the cat requires medical attention, he said he would bring it to the vet before officially lodging a police report about this incident.

