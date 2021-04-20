Cat & The Fiddle Centrepoint Outlet Promotion From 1pm To 8pm Till 21 Apr

Everyone – regardless whether they have a sweet tooth or not – enjoy sinking their teeth into a delicious slice of cake.

But cakes don’t come cheap, and can easily cost close to $10 per slice.

Recently, however, Cat & the Fiddle Cakes introduced a new promo giving cake lovers the opportunity to indulge without hurting the wallet.

From now till Wednesday (21 Apr), Cat & the Fiddle Cakes will be running a buy-3-get-3-free promotion, allowing customers to buy 6 cakes at half the price.

The promo is applicable to all cake flavours but is exclusive to their new Centrepoint outlet.

Cat & the Fiddle buy-3-get-3-free at Centrepoint outlet

Cat & the Fiddle is a premium local bakery renowned for their decadent and colourful cheesecakes.

If you happen to be a fan of their offerings, you’ll not want to miss their buy-3-get-3-free promotion at their new Centrepoint outlet.

The promo essentially allows customers to get 6 slices of cheesecake for as low as $17.70 instead of the usual price of $35.40.

The promotion runs between 1pm and 8pm until Wednesday (21 Apr).

Known for unique local flavours

Cat & the Fiddle’s cheesecakes are known to be perfectly balanced — thick and smooth yet not too cloying.

Their speciality, however, lie in their locally-inspired flavours like the Milo Dinosaur cheesecake.

This creamy cheesecake infused with a generous amount of chocolatey malt goodness will leave both young and old Singaporeans craving for more.

Those looking for something more intense will enjoy the King Cat of the Mountain – AKA mao shan wang – durian cheesecake.

This rich dessert features the King of Fruits and all its pungent glory, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that it’s among one of the store’s most popular cakes.

Besides these, you’ll also be able to find other must-tries like the gula melaka cheesecake as well as classic ones like apple crumble and tiramisu cheesecakes.

Try the countless cheesecake flavours

If the mere thought of these decadent cheesecakes already have you drooling, head down to Cat & the Fiddle’s Centrepoint outlet to enjoy the promotion while you can.

Here’s how to get there:

Cat & the Fiddle Cakes (The Centrepoint)

Address: The Centrepoint, 176 Orchard Road, #B1-K2, Singapore 238843

Opening Hours: 11am-9pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Somerset

Lets customers try the flavours at the store

Besides allowing customers to get cheesecakes at affordable prices, the buy-3-get-3-free promo also lets cake lovers try out as many flavours as they want.

So if you’ve been keen on trying out Cat & the Fiddle Cakes for the longest time, here’s the perfect opportunity for you to do so.

Do remember to drop by between 1-8pm when the promotion is valid.

