‘Angel’ Cat Spotted Walking With Legs Bent Upwards, Condition Actually Caused By Abuse

Cat In China With Legs Bent Upwards From Extreme Abuse Goes Viral On TikTok

Horrific cases of mistreatment against animals, such as community cats getting abused, often occur far too frequently in our society for anyone’s comfort.

Fortunately, in some incidents, some among us are ready to step in and rescue these creatures.

A video of a cat in China walking with its legs bent upwards has gone viral on TikTok recently.

@pets9527 You are an angel with broken wings, miserable but lucky.🥺 Humans can not love them, but please do not hurt them!🤬poorstraycat poorcat fyp ♬ Minha Inspiração – Wayner Liboni

Though easily dismissed as ‘weird’ at first glance, it was revealed that the cat’s condition was due to the abuse it suffered at the hands of others.

The incident occurred in 2021, with an animal rescue group saving it from its plight.

Cat in China has legs bent upwards from abuse

A TikTok user recently reposted footage of the case, which has since gone viral.

The video starts with the OP of the video stating in the caption that they came across “a weird kitten on TikTok yesterday”.

With its two front legs bent upwards, it hobbled awkwardly between a few cars, visibly injured.

A search ensued, and the cat was found hidden in the bushes.

Wearing gloves, the people in the video carefully escorted it to safety, bringing it to what appeared to be a veterinarian clinic.

Animal lovers bring it for surgery

After taking a couple of X-rays, the doctor informed them that the cat’s fractures seemed to be man-made.

The OP then shared within the video that the cat was awaiting surgery in a wheelchair.

They also added that the extent of its injuries was so great that it shocked the doctors.

To make matters worse, the feline could still feel pain in its forelimbs, as the injuries hadn’t completely damaged its nerves.

“His condition is not good, but there is still hope,” they said, adding that the operation had gone well.

Incident happened back in 2021

While the video went viral three days ago, the incident actually occurred back in September 2021.

The Daily Star had reported that a video of the cat had initially gone viral in China. It showed the feline rummaging for food in a carpark within Tengzhou city of Shandong province.

Later nicknamed ‘Angel’ due to its legs resembling a pair of wings, it soon made headlines in the country.

Independent cat rescue group MaoCha eventually found Angel on 16 Sep 2021, placing it in a cage.

They took it to a veterinary hospital, where a CT scan revealed that severe abuse had caused the disability. There was also a cigarette burn on the back of its neck.

A spokesperson for the organisation said Angel was very calm while undergoing its treatment and was receiving anti-inflammatory medicines.

Doctors had placed it under observation for a few days before starting the surgery.

They added that someone had caused the injury by intentionally twisting its legs backwards.

Kudos to the animal rescue group for reaching out and taking the initiative to rescue Angel. Hopefully, the feline is now in a much better place than before.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.