S’pore Cat Owner Sells Motorcycle To Raise Funds For 16-Year-Old Pet’s Treatment

Cat Owner Sells Motorcycle Online To Raise Funds For Pet’s Treatment

Many people consider their pet to be an integral member of their family. They can bring joy and sometimes relieve stress, but also come with a big responsibility.

Owning a pet is thus a significant financial and lifestyle commitment. The cost of caring for them can be high, and in some cases, even too much to bear.

Sadly, this was the case for a cat owner in Singapore, who is selling his motorcycle to raise funds for his pet’s treatment.

Pet cat has problems urinating & needs catheter

On Thursday (20 Oct), the OP shared his situation in the Sayang Our Singapore’ Community Cats Facebook group.

According to him, his 16-year-old cat has an unknown mass in its bladder, causing difficulties when urinating. It is currently on a catheter but he is unsure of how long he can sustain the device finance-wise.

Hence, the OP decided to sell off his motorcycle to raise funds for the potential operation required.

In the post, he appeals to anyone who would be interested in buying his bike, which is around S$12,000.

Cat owner sells motorcycle for pet’s treatment

Speaking to MS News, OP said that he rescued the cat when he was working at Woodlands Checkpoint back in 2006.

However, he said that he was not sharing about his circumstances for donations, and simply needed to raise funds for the cat’s treatment.

In the comments, he further addressed the situation, saying that a biopsy had yet to be done to identify the mass in its bladder.

According to his vet, the treatment would cost in the range of S$3,000 to S$5,000, and he has already spent around S$2,000 on the catheter.

Perhaps out of sympathy, some kind netizens asked for the OP’s bank account number so they could send him money, but he declined, saying that sharing his post was enough.

Speaking to MS News, the OP said that he first found the cat sometime between 2006 and 2007 at his workplace at Woodlands Checkpoint back then. He rescued the feline and brought it home, and has been taking care of it ever since.

The years of friendship they have forged between pet and owner probably explain the OP’s dedication to trying to help his cat.

Hope OP can find a buyer for his bike soon

With his cat in such a dire situation, the OP could have taken the easy way out and appealed online for donations. However, he decided to take it upon himself to sell his possessions to raise funds instead.

Hence, we applaud him for his responsibility and resourcefulness in trying to solve his own problems.

Hopefully, someone can step up and purchase his bike soon so he can send his cat for the necessary treatment as early as possible.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.