Cat gets stuck in coffee table in M’sia, rescuers saw through wood to free it

Cat gets stuck in coffee table in Malaysia, owner calls rescuers to help

Thanks to their insatiable curiosity, cats have a knack for wedging themselves into the tightest of spots — sometimes with hilariously troublesome results.

In Sabah, Malaysia, a mischievous tabby found itself in quite the predicament when it got its head stuck in a hole of a coffee table on Monday (23 Sept), creating a scene that resembled a real-life game of whack-a-mole.

Noticing her cat’s predicament, the owner immediately called the emergency hotline for help.

The Malaysian Civil Defence Force sprang into action, swiftly dispatching a team to the scene.

Equipped with a saw, the officers carefully sliced through the wooden table, successfully freeing the trapped tabby and returning it safely to its relieved owner.

Stuck tabby cat’s photos posted on Facebook

After the rescue, Apm Sandakan shared snapshots of the incident on Facebook.

One particularly hilarious image captured the cat’s head poking through the hole, gazing into the distance as if contemplating its life choices.

Netizens were thoroughly entertained, flooding the comments with playful quips.

“This is what they mean by curiosity killing the cat!” one user joked.

Another cheekily suggested putting the cat on a diet. However, someone pointed out that it was the head that was stuck, not the body.

In any case, we hope the kitty has learned a valuable lesson about keeping its head out of places it doesn’t belong.

