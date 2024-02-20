Oyen cat in M’sia gets head trapped in wall, did the same thing 4 months ago

Oyen cat in Malaysia gets head trapped in wall twice in 4 months

While any feline is capable of being up to all kinds of shenanigans, oyen — or ginger — cats somehow have a special knack for getting into trouble.

Another ginger kitty recently made the news once again for, as one might expect, typical oyen behaviour.

This oyen hails from Malaysia and just became famous overnight for getting its head stuck in a wall.

Even more humorously, this was the second time in two years that it had gotten itself into this exact scenario.

Oyen gets head stuck in wall while chasing cockroach

Last Saturday (17 Feb), the Kota Kinabalu Civil Defence Force shared its latest cat rescue effort on Facebook.

Following someone’s distress call about a cat getting stuck in the wall of their home, officers were dispatched to the scene.

Decked out in full personal protective equipment (PPE), the officers set the oyen free by breaking the wall apart using a power saw and other equipment.

One of the pictures accompanying the post shows the cat lying awkwardly on the floor as it awaits rescue.

In another, its head is seen poking out of the other side of the wall.

Fortunately, the rescue operation was a success and the oyen emerged from the situation unharmed.

According to Sinar Harian, the cat had gotten stuck there for nearly two hours after trying to chase down a cockroach.

Speaking to the news outlet, the Kota Kinabalu Civil Defence Force said that its officers kept the cat safe during the operation by covering it with a blanket.

Cat got into similar situation less than half a year ago

As it turns out, this oyen has been in the exact same situation before.

Yesterday (19 Feb), the Kota Kinabalu Civil Defence Force uncovered a new twist — this was the second time it had gotten its head stuck in the same wall.

Last October, the team received a similar distress call.

At the time, the oyen had its head lodged in the same wall but from the other side.

Naturally, officers were also able to extract it safely — although it doesn’t look like the oyen learnt its lesson.

The caption then ended on a lighthearted note by advising all oyen owners to keep an eye on their cats and keep them out of trouble for the sake of upholding the reputation of other cats.

As bonus content, the post linked followers to a video of the first incident in 2023.

As notoriously mischievous as oyens are, we hope this one has finally learnt to stay away from holes in walls.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from APM Kota Kinabalu on Facebook and Facebook.