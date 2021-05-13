Japanese Artist Makes Realistic Backpack That Looks Like A Cat

Having a cat by your side can definitely lighten your mood, but it can be difficult to bring it with you all the time.

An artist named Pico hopes to solve all this dilemma with a realistic ‘catpack’—a bag that looks exactly like a cat.

Source

This functional feline can store your essentials, and you can take it anywhere.

Source

Here’s what we know about these bags, which can fool cat lovers and, perhaps, even real cats.

Catpack as a backpack

At first glance, the catpack looks like a real feline with captivating green eyes, fine whiskers, and delicate fur. We’re blown away by the paw-sitively perfect craftsmanship.

Source

According to the product page, this deceptive feline is made of faux fur fabric, ox fabric, and soft board. Resin and glass were used for its compelling eyes.

Source

This cute and convenient accessory comes with a strap so you can use it as a regular backpack. Maybe you can turn heads of people on the streets who think your ‘cat’ should be in a carrier.

Source

Ample storage space for your phone & wallet

All cats love fish, so it holds a chunky koi fish that could make many otter families in Singapore green with envy.

Source

What sets it apart from a real cat is its ample storage space for your phone, wallet, and other essentials.

Source

Once trained, Pico joked that it could stand to take Insta-worthy photos.

Source

Note that this merchandise has eyes made of glass, so it’s not suitable for children. Owners can clean it by wiping it with a towel and using a soft brush to clean its fur.

Diverse designs

Pico specialises in creating cat-inspired bags. The cat-loving artist has created chonky catpack designs so you can get your preferred breed and colour.

Source

If you sit with your catpack at a park bench, perhaps community cats may try to interact with it and end up feeling confused, wondering why it doesn’t respond.

Source

An alternative option is this American Shorthair cat who seems ready to pounce on nearby prey.

Source

Catpack is so popular, it’s sold out

Creating a catpack requires painstaking effort and attention to detail, so it comes with a hefty price tag. A bag is priced from S$1,698.50 (138,000 yen) and is currently sold out.

Source

Due to popular demand, the artist is not currently accepting orders. However, interested cat lovers can follow the artist’s Instagram and Twitter page to get updates on order acceptance.

Carry a feline on your back

Having a feline constantly by your side is a dream come true for many cat lovers.

Bringing your real pet everywhere can be a tad troublesome, so maybe you can opt for this low-maintenance product you can easily carry around. Stroke its fur to feel calm and relaxed after a stressful day.

Since it is a work of art, remember this bag should be handled with care and treated gently like a real cat.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram.