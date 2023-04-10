Paul Cattermole From S Club 7 Passes Away At 46, Group Had Announced Reunion Tour

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

S Club 7 Group Member Paul Cattermole Passes Away At 46

Fans were excited to hear about 2000s English pop group S Club 7’s reunion tour this year. However, it was recently reported that one of the S Club 7 members, Paul Cattermole, had passed on at the age of 46.

He passed away on Thursday (6 Apr), and the cause of his death is still unknown.

There are no suspicious circumstances regarding his death

According to the Daily Mail, Cattermole’s body was found in his home in Dorset on Thursday (6 Apr). His family released a statement that read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.”

BBC reported that while the cause of his death is currently unknown, the police confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

Tributes poured in for Cattermole all over social media. In a Twitter post, S Club 7 also shared a tribute for their Cattermole, expressing their shock over his death.

S Club 7 to have a reunion tour in 2023

S Club 7 was a seven-member pop band from London formed in 1998. According to The Guardian, their debut single Bring It All Back charted them to success. In fact, all 11 of their singles reached the UK Top 5.

Unfortunately, the group split in 2003. However, in 2015, the full band managed to reunite for an arena tour.

In February this year, the group also announced their reunion tour coming up in October. “It feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again,” said the group then.

Sadly, the announcement of Cattermole’s death came only a few weeks after the announcement of S Club 7’s 2023 reunion tour.

Left in 2002 to join metal band

Ever since leaving S Club 7 in 2002, life has been rocky for Cattermole.

According to The Guardian, he initially left S Club 7 to form the metal band Skua. However, it was an unsuccessful endeavour.

The Daily Mail then reported that in 2015, he had to declare bankruptcy due to money problems. He even had to auction off one of his Brit awards as a result of his money issues.

His bandmates were apparently worried about his well-being just before he passed on as well.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to Cattermole’s family and his bandmates.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @sclub7 on Twitter and REX/Shutterstock via Extra.ie.