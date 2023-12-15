Foreigners Allegedly Keep Cattle At M’sia Shophouse Walkway, Authorities Urged To Take Action

Cattle Seen Tethered To Pillars At Shophouse In Malaysia, Believed To Belong To Foreigners

In more rural places like villages and farms, it’s not uncommon to see livestock roaming about or resting near buildings.

When it’s in a city, however, then it becomes a much more unusual sight — and one that not many people would welcome.

Recently, a post on X showing several large cattle along a shophouse walkway in Malaysia went viral.

The animals allegedly belonged to foreign workers.

Netizens were aghast and questioned why the authorities were not doing anything about the situation.

Shophouse with cattle in filthy condition

On Thursday (14 Dec), X user @MALAYSIAVIRALLL posted four pictures of a dilapidated-looking shophouse, but the building’s conditions weren’t what stood out.

In one of the shots, a white cattle is tethered to a concrete pillar on the five-foot way, which is stained with dirt.

A pile of leaves lies on the ground beside it, most likely food for the bovine.

Another photo shows two other cattle in a different area of what appears to be the same shophouse, judging from the similar floor tiles.

The place is in a completely squalid condition, with rubbish strewn all over the road as well as filth covering the walkway and walls.

According to comments and the news portal Majoriti, the shophouse is in Pusat Bandar Utara Selayang in Batu Caves, Selangor.

Sin Chew Daily reported that the cattle allegedly belonged to foreign workers.

Netizens urge authorities to take action

The post has since garnered over a million views and hundreds of comments questioning why the authorities weren’t taking any action.

One user asked where the city council was and if they were “eating a blind salary”, which means getting paid for not doing much work at all.

Another netizen wondered if the city council was too “afraid of foreigners” to stop them.

Someone even went as far as to remark that the authorities themselves are part of the reason Malaysia is being “sabotaged”.

Now that the incident has gone viral, hopefully, the authorities will step up and clean up the place while they’re at it.

Featured image adapted from @MALAYSIAVIRALLL on X.

