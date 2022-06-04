Causeway Link Cashless Payments Will Start On 1 Jul Instead To Give Commuters More Time

Singapore To JB Causeway Link Passengers Encouraged To Use ManjaLink, EZ-Link Or NETS FlashPay

While there are now many ways to cross the Singapore-Malaysia border, some people still prefer to go by public buses.

One such service is Causeway Link, which shuttles between Woodlands and Johor Bahru (JB).

The company recently announced that their buses will go cashless from 1 Jun, which means those who don’t have cards yet would have to get one quickly.

To give commuters more time to adapt to this change, they’ve now extended the transition deadline to 1 Jul.

More time before Causeway Link cashless payments

In a Facebook post on Thursday (2 Jun) – one day after the cashless move was to take effect – Causeway Link said it would be extended till 1 Jul.

That’s because they understood that customers may need more time to get their contactless payment cards.

3 types of cards accepted by Causeway Link

They encouraged passengers to use three types of cards to reduce their boarding time:

ManjaLink EZ-Link NETS FlashPay

However, EZ-Link cards and NETS FlashPay can be used at the company’s dedicated stations in Singapore, but are not accepted at checkpoints and inside the bus.

Thus, ManjaLink appears to be the best choice.

Customers initially given 9 days’ notice

Initially, the buses were supposed to go cashless on 1 Jun for travel from Singapore to Malaysia.

However, the announcement was made on 23 May, giving customers just nine days’ notice to prepare for the shift.

Some commuters reported that ManjaLink cards were out of stock at more than one retailer.

Frustrated netizens complained that there’s no point shifting to all-cashless payment when riders can’t find cards anywhere.

With the extension to 1 Jul, hopefully all customers will be able to get their cards.

Buy ManjaLink in person, top up virtually

Commuters can purchase ManjaLink cards at these locations:

Kranji Mobile @ Kranji MRT (self-service kiosk)

Queen Street Bus Terminal (self-service kiosk)

JP1 entrance at Jurong Point (self-service kiosk)

Johor Bahru CIQ

Johor Bahru Sentral

Gelang Patah Terminal

Caltex at Taman Daya

The full list of places, including their opening hours and exact locations, can be found on the ManjaLink website here.

While commuters need to head down to these locations to purchase the card, they can subsequently top it up via the ManjaLink website or the LUGO app.

Hope all commuters get cards before 1 Jul

Frequent Singapore-to-JB travellers may appreciate the convenience of tapping a card rather than paying in cash.

However, there’s no point eliminating that hassle if they can’t find contactless payment cards in time.

Let’s hope all the commuters who need a ManjaLink card will be able to get one before the new deadline.

