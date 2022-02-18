Households To Receive CDC & GST Vouchers As Part Of Budget 2022

As we step into 2022, the Government will be introducing new measures to help tide us through another year of the pandemic.

For households, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced a Household Support Package during the Budget 2022 statement.

As part of this package, eligible households can expect to receive double the GST U-Save rebates which would amount to $285.

Additional support will also come in the form of $200 top-ups for children’s education accounts and a $100 Community Development Council (CDC) voucher.

Double GST & CDC vouchers part of Household Support Package

In the Singapore Budget 2022 statement, Minister Wong shared plans for a new Household Support Package.

This new package will include the following:

Double GST voucher U-Save rebates for some households

$200 top-up for children’s education accounts

$100 CDC voucher

Households eligible for the GST U-Save vouchers can expect to receive additional rebates of up to $285 between Apr and Dec 2022.

Each child under the age of 21 will also receive a $200 top-up in their education accounts. This money can go towards their development, Edusave, or post-secondary education accounts (PSEA).

Lastly, to help with daily essentials, households will get an additional $100 CDC voucher. These can be used at participating heartland merchants and hawkers.

The total amount set aside for the Household Support Package will amount to about $560 million.

Hope support schemes will help Singaporeans greatly

As we prepare for another year of uncertainty, it’s heartening to learn of the various support schemes that the Government has prepared for us.

While some may see these as small gestures, the monetary contributions can be of great to those who are living paycheck to paycheck.

Hopefully, many Singaporeans can benefit greatly from these vouchers to alleviate some of their worries.

Featured image by MS News.