Singaporean Households Can Collect $100 CDC Vouchers Online

The pandemic has been going on for 2 years now, heavily impacting the livelihoods of many.

In mid-October, the Community Development Council (CDC) announced they would be giving out $100 vouchers to 1.3 million Singaporean households to tide us through these challenging times.

They have since updated that the vouchers are available for digital collection from Monday (13 Dec).

The vouchers can be spent at 10,000 participating hawkers and heartland merchants anytime before the end of 2022.

CDC vouchers to thank Singaporeans for solidarity

On Monday (13 Dec), CDC announced in a press release that Singaporeans can now redeem their $100 vouchers online.

These vouchers can be used at participating hawkers and heartland merchants.

Upon claiming the vouchers, individuals will have a year to spend them. They will expire on 31 Dec 2022.

In total, CDC is giving out vouchers worth $130 million to 1.3 million Singaporean households.

The CDC Vouchers Scheme is part of a $900 million Household Support Package at Budget 2021.

It has 2 key objectives — to thank Singaporeans for their sense of solidarity during Covid-19, and support hawkers and heartland merchants affected by the pandemic.

CDC vouchers can be redeemed online using Singpass

Only 1 member of each household will be required to claim the vouchers online. Here’s what you need to do:

Visit CDC’s website and log in with your Singpass Verify your personal particulars Once claimed, a CDC vouchers link will be sent to your registered mobile phone number Share the unique voucher link on the redemption website to your family members via messaging apps

Those with the link will be able to access the vouchers. They come in $2, $5 and $10 denominations.

To spend the vouchers, you can click on the CDC vouchers link and select the amount you wish to use.

A QR code will then appear for the participating merchant to scan through the RedeemSG App.

CDC Voucher Scheme made user-friendly for elderly

Help will be available at Community Centres (CCs) to ensure everyone has access to the vouchers. Priority will be given to seniors without household members to help claim them.

Those without smartphones or who need help setting up their Singpass or resetting their password will also get the help they need at the CCs.

If need be, hardcopy vouchers can also be printed there.

Apart from CCs, assistance will be available at selected Residents’ Committee (RC) or Residents’ Network (RN) Centres. Areas with a higher concentration of elderly citizens will be chosen.

Additionally, Digital Ambassadors at SG Digital community hubs in selected CCs and public libraries islandwide will assist those who are not digitally savvy.

Silver Generation Office Ambassadors will also attend to queries or requests for assistance during house visits to seniors.

You can find more information on the vouchers on CDC’s website.

Redeem your vouchers soon

2021 has been a challenging year. As we enter yet another pandemic year, we’re glad the government has rolled out these vouchers to help Singaporeans.

Hopefully, this will offer both buyers and merchants some relief through these uncertain financial times.

So do remember to tell your friends and family to redeem their voucher before it expires.

