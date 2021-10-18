1.3 Million Singapore Households To Receive Digital CDC Vouchers Worth $130M

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the livelihoods of many. Despite this, Singaporeans from all walks of life have soldiered on and risen above the odds.

Recognising their spirit of resilience during such a difficult time, the Community Development Council (CDC) will be giving out vouchers worth $130 million to 1.3 million Singapore households.

Residents can also use these vouchers to support heartland merchants and hawkers in their businesses.

Vouchers given to Singapore households to show appreciation

On Monday (18 Oct), the CDC announced in a media release that 5 of its councils would be rolling out their vouchers in the next few months.

Named CDC vouchers, the initiative was first rolled out by the Government last June to help lower-income families tide through trying times.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat also announced this in his Budget 2021 speech.

A total of $130 million worth of vouchers will be provided to up to 1.3 million Singaporean households as a form of gratitude and support. Hence, each household will be given $100 worth of CDC vouchers.

According to Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong, the vouchers were to “show appreciation to Singaporeans for their sense of solidarity”.

Through these vouchers, the Government can also extend their support to heartland merchants and hawkers.

CDC vouchers can be used digitally at hawker centres

The vouchers will be given in a digital form to make it easier for redemption, reimbursement, and transactions.

Voucher Ambassadors from the CDCs and SG Digital Office (SDO) will be walking around to educate heartland merchants and hawkers on using and accepting the vouchers.

Image courtesy of MS News

They can also go to CDC’s website to sign up as participants to accept CDC Vouchers. Upon doing so, an ambassador will reach out within 2 weeks to guide them through the process.

Additionally, how-to videos and infographics will be provided to show users how to utilise their vouchers.

Hope vouchers will help tide through the difficult times

With the vouchers going paperless, hopefully, it would make it more convenient for those receiving them.

Thank you to all Singaporeans who have shown their sense of solidarity, including heartland business owners who have been negatively impacted during the pandemic.

Hopefully, the vouchers given out will help them get through this period.

Featured image adapted from MS News and Hardware Zone Forums.