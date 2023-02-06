Bedok Flat Has Severe Ceiling Leakages Whenever Neighbour Above Showers, Causes Power Outages

Bedok Flat Has Ceiling Leakages When Neighbour In Above Unit Showers

While Singapore’s wet weather may be coming to an end, one flat owner in Bedok has been experiencing her own version of ‘rain’ at home.

According to 34-year-old Ms Lin, a large amount of water will seep through her ceiling whenever her neighbour above showers.

The ceiling leakages have escalated over the past three months and have been so severe that the water has ruined her furniture.

Furthermore, she has experienced numerous power outages.

Ceiling leakages result in power outages

According to Shin Min Daily News, Ms Lin has been staying in her flat at Block 108 Bedok North Road for about a year and a half.

However, she only started experiencing the leakage problems six months ago. They then escalated over the past three months.

Ms Lin noted that whenever her neighbour in the above unit was using a lot of water, such as when showering, the leakage would get worse. In fact, it would be almost as if it were ‘raining’ from her ceiling.

She also shared that as a result of the water, her wooden cabinets began to decay, and she had to get rid of her spoilt furniture.

Furthermore, since Oct 2022, Ms Lin has experienced at least 10 power outages. This is because the water would leak into one of her electrical sockets, resulting in an outage.

Despite moving that particular socket away from the leakage site, an electrician warned her that the power outage issue will persist unless the leakage issue is fixed.

Leakages have caused her to suffer costs

Ms Lin mentioned that the flat was in good condition when she first bought it. She was also assured by the fact that the previous owner had lived in the flat for 10 years.

Unfortunately, the leakages have led to Lin having to suffer immense costs.

She had already paid a hefty sum of S$9,000 to install her cabinets and roughly S$5,000 for the electrical wiring when renovating her flat.

Now, however, she has spent S$400 to hire people to dispose of her decayed cabinets. She also needs to pay to repair her electrical wiring and replace her furniture.

Case has not been settled, neighbour allegedly remains uncooperative

Shin Min Daily News reports that Ms Lin has contacted the Housing and Development Board (HDB) to investigate the issue.

They will be sending an inspector and have also proposed to subsidise 50% of the maintenance costs under the Goodwill Repair Assistance Scheme (GRA).

However, the repairs will only take place in another two to four months.

Ms Lin said that she also visited the Small Claims Tribunal to file for damages of between S$4,500 to $5,000. However, the case has yet to be settled.

For now, Ms Lin has been using plastic bags to protect her power sockets from the ceiling leakages.

She attempted to contact the neighbour above to fix the leakage issue as well. However, her neighbour allegedly declined to help her with the issue.

When Shin Min Daily News visited the neighbour, the female owner reportedly declined to comment on the issue.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.

