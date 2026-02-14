Cement mixer in M’sia overturns & crushes pickup truck, 60-year-old driver killed

60-year-old driver dies after cement mixer crushed his vehicle

A 60-year-old man died on the spot after his pickup truck was crushed by an overturned cement mixer on Tuesday (10 Feb).

The fatal accident happened along Jalan Deshon in the Malaysian city of Sibu in Sarawak, at around 11am.

Both vehicles were travelling from Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman towards the city centre, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Heavy truck lost control, overturned and collapsed on pickup truck

According to initial investigations, the two vehicles had slowed down at a red traffic light when the cement mixer suddenly lost control.

The heavy truck reportedly veered towards the road divider before overturning and collapsing onto the Toyota Hilux beside it.

Investigators believed that the excessive weight on the cement mixer caused it to lose balance and topple over.

The pickup truck’s right side was badly crushed, subsequently trapping the driver.

Victim pronounced dead after being extricated from vehicle

A spokesperson for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre said a distress call was received at 12.18pm.

The victim was identified as Lee Teck Kee, and the 60-year-old was found unconscious inside his vehicle.

The spokesperson mentioned that efforts were made to rescue the driver.

However, the sheer weight and position of the cement truck “made it impossible”.

A private crane was called in, but the first attempt to lift the cement mixer was unsuccessful.

Only after a second crane arrived were rescuers able to move the cement mixer and extract the victim from the wreckage, according to Guang Ming Daily.

Medical personnel later pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Authorities have taken over the case, while firefighters remained on site to clear debris and reopen the road before returning to the station.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

