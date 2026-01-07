Car driver arrested after accident with 2 cement mixers & truck in Seletar, vape seized

27-year-old driver sent to hospital after accident with 2 cement mixers & truck in Seletar

A 27-year-old car driver was arrested after being involved in a four-vehicle accident in Seletar on Tuesday (6 Jan).

Photos of the incident shared on XiaoHongShu showed his black car wedged between two cement mixers and a truck.

Another photo showed that the crash had occurred in front of a construction site, with several police officers and Land Transport Authority (LTA) officers at the scene.

The car’s rear had apparently collided with the front of the truck, with the two vehicles squashed up against each other.

Driver allegedly fled on foot after crashing car

The original poster said the police had pursued the black car to the worksite early that morning.

After the car crashed into the heavy vehicles, the driver fled on foot, they alleged.

He was eventually found in nearby foliage after combing the area.

Migrant worker injured in Seletar accident

A migrant worker told Shin Min Daily News that he had seen the car crashing into a cement mixer when he came for work at about 8am.

Another migrant worker was injured in the accident and was treated by paramedics when they arrived.

Another eyewitness, named as 30-year-old Mr Guo (transliterated from Mandarin), said the injured migrant worker had been standing next to a cement mixer when the car crashed into it.

He suffered a scrape on his leg, which led to bleeding.

Driver reportedly refused to stop for police checks

Later at about 9am, the first migrant worker saw a man lying handcuffed to a stretcher, being monitored by police officers.

He later learnt that the man was the driver of the black car, who had been injured in the crash and caught by the police after fleeing.

The driver was flagged down for checks by the police along Seletar South Link, Shin Min understands.

However, he refused to stop and instead drove to Seletar North Link — a distance of about 2km.

Car driver conveyed to hospital after accident involving cement mixers in Seletar

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at 8.10am on 6 Jan,

It took place along 14 Seletar North Link, and involved a car, a truck and two cement mixers.

A 27-year-old male car driver was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 8.35am, told MS News that they conveyed him to Sengkang General Hospital.

Driver arrested, vape seized

The driver was subsequently arrested for rash or negligent conduct related to machinery and fraudulent possession of property, SPF added.

An e-vaporiser, or vape, was also seized.

The vape-related offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Driver arrested for driving under the influence after accident along Holland Road, vape seized

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 邹邹 on XiaoHongShu.