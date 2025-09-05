5 sent to hospital after 5-car chain collision in Tampines, driver assisting police investigations

2 children among 5 sent to hospital after Tampines chain collision

A chain collision involving five cars in Tampines resulted in five people being sent to the hospital, including two children.

Footage of the accident posted on SG Road Vigilante showed a white car colliding into the rear of a red car.

Tampines chain collision starts when car changes lane

In the clip, taken by a vehicle travelling on a slip road alongside Tampines Avenue 10, a white car is seen driving in lane 2 (second from right).

It then suddenly swerved into lane 1 (far-right), where a number of cars had stopped in queue.

The white car collided violently with a red car, the last one in the queue. The impact caused the white car’s bonnet to cave in.

5 people sent to hospital after Tampines chain collision

In response to queries by MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 6.30pm on Thursday (4 Sept).

It involved five cars along Tampines Avenue 10, in the direction towards Pasir Ris.

Five people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state:

a 60-year-old female car driver

a 32-year-old male car driver

a 40-year-old male car driver

two children, aged six and nine, who were passengers of the 40-year-old driver

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that three of them were conveyed to Changi General Hospital, while two persons were conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH).

Additionally, the 60-year-old female car driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Children purportedly still traumatised

Under SG Road Vigilante’s video, a user said he was in the red car when it got rear-ended, and couldn’t recall much about the incident.

He did say, however, that his wife and two children were recovering from the accident in KKH.

Another woman added that her children, who were involved in the accident, were still traumatised by it.

She also asked for more footage of the crash if it was available.

