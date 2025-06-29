4 people sent to hospital after 2 chain collisions on TPE & PIE on 28 June, 11 vehicles involved

2 chain collisions take place within 2.5 hours on the TPE & PIE

In the span of about 2.5 hours, two chain collisions took place on Saturday (28 June) along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) and Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

A total of eleven vehicles were involved in the separate incidents, with four people sent to the hospital, the police said.

6 cars lined up neatly along the TPE

The aftermath of the earlier chain collision, which took place on the TPE, was caught in a video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

The clip with a timestamp of 3.30pm, taken by a passing vehicle, showed six cars lined up neatly in a row in lane 2 (second from right) of the expressway.

They had all crashed into one another, with some debris spotted on the road.

A few people, ostensibly its occupants, were standing next to the line of cars.

TPE accident causes congestion, motorists advised to avoid 3 lanes

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) warned about the accident on X, posting at 3.44pm on Saturday that it took place in the direction of the PIE, after the Jalan Kayu exit.

It also advised motorists to avoid lane 2.

Just about half an hour later at 4.16pm, it said the accident had caused congestion till the entrance from the Seletar Expressway, and advised motorists to avoid lanes 1, 2 and 3.

2 women sent to hospital after TPE chain collision

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 3.30pm on 28 June.

It involved six cars, it added.

Two car passengers, women aged 33 and 59, were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 3.35pm, told MS News that one woman was conveyed to Changi General Hospital (CGH) and the other was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Cars lined up along PIE, injured man lies on road

The aftermath of the other chain collision on Saturday was recorded by SG Road Vigilante on YouTube.

The clip depicted at least three cars lined up in lane 1 (far-right), having collided into one another.

A motorcycle lay on its side next to the cars, with a man lying on the road being tended to by paramedics.

Surrounding the accident vehicles were a police car, a police motorcycle, an ambulance and an Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System (EMAS) Recovery tow truck.

PIE accident causes congestion, motorists advised to avoid 2 lanes

In a post on X at 6.04pm, LTA warned that an accident had taken place on the PIE in the direction of Changi Airport, before Jalan Eunos.

Motorists were advised to avoid lanes 1 and 2.

By 6.20pm, LTA posted that the accident had caused congestion till the Kallang Way exit.

3 people injured in PIE chain collision

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 6pm on 28 June.

It involved four cars and a motorcycle, it added.

Two people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state: a 25-year-old female car driver and a 25-year-old male motorcyclist.

SCDF, which was alerted at 6.20pm, told MS News that both of them were conveyed to CGH.

Additionally, one more person was assessed for minor injuries, but they declined to be sent to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

