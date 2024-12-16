Unattended Chanel bag stolen from 5-star hotel wedding in KL, victim’s sibling appeals for information

Xiaohongshu user appeals for information after sister’s Chanel bag stolen from KL hotel

A Xiaohongshu user is appealing for information after their sister’s Chanel handbag and card holder were stolen during a wedding at a five-star hotel in Kuala Lumpur (KL), Malaysia.

The post included an image from CCTV footage showing the suspected thief, a man dressed in a light blue shirt with a black jacket tucked under his arm.

It is believed that the thief used the jacket to conceal the stolen bag, which is also thought to have contained the cardholder, as he exited the hotel.

“If you encounter anyone trying to sell these two suspicious bags, please let me know,” the Xiaohongshu user wrote.

According to the official Chanel Singapore website, the Small Boy Chanel Handbag has a suggested retail price of S$9,290.

The cardholder retails for US$910 (approximately S$1,200) on Sotheby’s.

Briefly left seat to go to restroom, Chanel bag stolen in 5 minutes

Providing a detailed timeline of the incident, the Xiaohongshu user shared that the handbag was still in plain sight at 10.51pm that night.

At 11.24pm, the sister briefly left her seat to go to the restroom, leaving her bag behind while her friends remained at the table.

When she returned just five minutes later, at 11.29pm, the bag was gone. She immediately notified the hotel.

A police report was eventually filed, and CCTV footage was reviewed.

The footage showed the suspect entering the ballroom and walking back and forth at 10pm.

At 11.27pm, the suspect was seen using his coat to cover the bag before taking it and walking out of the venue, which was located on the ground floor.

He then casually exited the hotel lobby at 11.30pm.

“I don’t understand how a random ‘stranger’ could move so freely in a private event at a five-star hotel,” the user wrote.

It is unclear where the victim’s friends — who were supposedly at the table with the bag — were at the time of the theft, or whether they noticed anything suspicious.

Disappointed in hotel’s alleged response to incident

The Xiaohongshu user then expressed frustration over the hotel’s allegedly lacklustre response to the theft.

They claimed the hotel failed to act immediately, even telling them that the CCTV footage showed no suspicious movements.

“I don’t understand why they hid this,” the user stated.

It wasn’t until two hours later, when they reviewed the footage with the police, that they saw the thief in action.

“We are very dissatisfied with the hotel’s security and their response at the time,” the user said. “Please make sure to keep your valuables safe, as the hotel doesn’t guarantee security.”

Netizens say victim should take better care of valuables

Many netizens sympathised with the victim’s plight, with several sharing similar unpleasant experiences at other hotels and establishments.

However, some also pointed out that she should have been more cautious with her belongings.

“Why would such an expensive bag be left unattended?” one commenter questioned.

Another went as far as to say: “The owner should be held responsible for inciting the crime.”

In defence of the sister, one user observed that “Malaysians really like to blame the victim”.

“Even though she was robbed and is clearly innocent, people are still saying she should have looked after her bag better,” they wrote. “She’s already unfortunate enough to have lost her belongings — why add insult to injury?”

They added: “People like that, who kick someone when they’re down and have no empathy, are just annoying.”

