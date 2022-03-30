Changi Airport Relaxes Safety Protocols From 1 Apr

It’s been over 2 years since Covid-19 hit Singapore, bringing travel to a standstill. Even as some flights were resumed, numerous restrictions were in place for safety purposes.

But things are set to change soon as Changi Airport will be relaxing its safety protocols from 1 Apr. Inbound travellers can now roam freely at the terminals once they land in Singapore.

Visitors can also greet their loved ones at the arrival halls without worrying about the barricades or restrictions previously put in place.

This is part of Changi Airport Group’s efforts to relax its safety protocols gradually.

Changi airport bringing the “Changi experience” back

Changi Airport Group announced that they have “gradually relaxed protocols” to bring back the “Changi experience” to their passengers and visitors.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the airport will now simplify its arrival procedures.

From 1 Apr, fully vaccinated passengers can roam freely at the terminals and meet their family and friends immediately at arrival halls, without the need for on-arrival testing.

They can also dine in and shop freely at the terminals after arriving in Singapore.

Visitors are also allowed to greet passengers at Changi’s arrival halls with the removal of restrictions and barricades previously placed.

Additionally, passengers may take public transport directly from the airport.

However, Changi Airport noted that they’re ready to implement additional safety measures if necessary.

Changi Airport will gradually open Terminal 2

Currently, only Terminals 1 and 3 are operating. However, Changi Airport Group said they’re preparing to “progressively open” Terminal 2 soon.

As Singapore eases its borders, the airport will have to ensure that they have enough manpower to operate the aviation sector.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the sector had reportedly lost a “significant proportion” of its workforce during the pandemic.

In response to this, Transport Minister S Iswaran said they would be recruiting locally and from other countries, such as Malaysia.

All smiles for travellers & visitors

As Changi Airport progressively opens up, they’d surely expect a greater volume of activities in their terminals.

This marks another significant milestone towards normalcy, as passengers get to receive warm greetings from their loved ones, just as they did during pre-Covid days.

However, do remember that Covid-19 is still present in our community. Practising social responsibility can curb further transmission.

