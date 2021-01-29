Char Siew Bouquet Is Perfect For Foodies Out There

Valentine’s Day, an occasion filled with flowers, chocolates and lots of romance is on the horizon.

But why succumb to boring gifts when you can bestow your base with something truly extraordinary?

Well, local company Char Seal has just the thing for you — a char siew bouquet to seal the deal with bae come 14 Feb.

Char siew flower bouquet

With the special bouquet from Char Seal, you’ll have the chance of filling your bae’s heart and tummy this Valentine’s Day.

12 roses mean “you’ll be mine”, but 12 pieces of char siew? That’s when you know your partner is your true love.

The flowers also signify how both of you are the perfect pairing, just like char siew and glazed dipping sauce, which comes hidden in the bouquet.

After all, there’s nothing like some BBQ meat to charm the socks – or more – off your BB.

Perfect for showing off on Instagram

Don’t write this bouquet off just yet, it is every bit as aesthetic and fancy as any other bouquet of flowers.

Just look at the sick shots you can get with the bouquet to show off on Instagram or rather, Insta-ham?

With such a unique gift, you’re sure to be rewarded pig time with hogs and kisses.

Plus, the char siew that’s part of the bouquet is guaranteed to be of great quality, home-made by Char Seal with lots of love.

Just look at the perfectly-charred and caramelised char siew glistening. We can already imagine how good it’ll taste by just looking at it.

Available for $109

The char siew flower bouquet is available for orders at $109 right now.

So if your bae is a true char-siew lover, you better get to ordering right now — orders can be placed here.

Bae, you, and char siew — doesn’t that already sound like the perfect Valentines’s day date?

