Tampines MP Charlene Chen impresses with singing skills during duet with Jeff Ng at community event

Charlene Chen impresses netizens by singing difficult duet with Jeff Ng

As part of their jobs, Singapore Members of Parliament (MPs) address the House and give speeches at events, but Dr Charlene Chen displayed vocal prowess of a different kind over the weekend.

During an event at Tampines East Community Club, she sang a notoriously difficult duet with “Cathay Busker” Jeff Ng — and impressed netizens with her previously unheralded singing chops.

Charlene Chen starts singing to cheers & applause

Dr Chen, who is an MP for Tampines GRC, performed at the live music community event on Saturday (6 Sept).

The song was “A Moment” (一眼瞬间), a 2008 duet originally sung by Taiwanese singers A-Mei and Jam Hsiao. It is known for its intricate harmonies, particularly for the female part.

In a video posted on Instagram by Ng, cheering and applause were heard the moment she took the mic, with the audience no doubt pleasantly surprised that their MP could carry a tune so well.

As she nailed the harmony expertly, holding her own against experienced singer Ng, one would almost believe that she was a professional who had sung in front of crowds for years.

Jeff Ng says she ‘lit up’ the stage

In his post, Ng thanked Dr Chen for singing with him, saying her voice was very good.

The song was actually “very difficult” to sing, but she handled it very well and “lit up” the stage with her singing, he added.

In fact, he looked forward to collaborating with her again.

Charlene Chen praised for her singing

Netizens who saw the performance praised Dr Chen’s singing, with one commenting on her Facebook page that she was “so good”.

Her feat was all the more impressive as she apparently went up on stage with no rehearsal at all, said another netizen on Ng’s Instagram post, who also complimented how well the two blended.

After another commenter marvelled at how good she sounded despite the lack of rehearsal, Ng noted that she was “awesome”.

Looks like Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is not the only musically talented politician in Parliament.

Also read: DPM Lawrence Wong has been playing guitar for more than 40 years, learnt by photocopying lessons from magazines

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @jeffhellomusic on Instagram and Instagram.