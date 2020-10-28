Face & Eye Scanners At Singapore Checkpoints Will Help Travellers Pass Through Faster

Fumbling with your passport and getting past the thumbprint scanners at checkpoints are struggles many of us can relate to.

Thankfully, we won’t have to deal with them anymore, as the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has come up with a better solution.

Although this process has been in place since July according to TODAY Online, it’ll soon replace fingerprint scans as the primary process for identity clearance.

Biometric scanners installed at checkpoints

In a report on Wednesday (28 Oct), The Straits Times (ST) revealed the news from an ICA press release.

Instead of presenting their passports or fingerprints, the following groups of people can now use facial and iris biometric scans:

Singaporeans

Permanent Residents (PRs)

Long-term pass holders

Other travellers who have registered their biometrics with the agency

This method will be in place across all air, sea and land checkpoints.

ST adds that 2 million Singaporeans have registered with the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) to employ this mode of identification.

That forms 70% of all eligible Singaporeans, according to ST. For PRs, 130,000 have also registered.

ICA explains that the biometric scanners will prevent abuse of the system as they’re more unique than fingerprints.

Since the biometric identification requires 250 feature points for matching whereas fingerprints only need 100, the new scanners will provide greater security.

Facial & iris scans more hygienic

In a time when hygiene is of utmost importance, biometric scans are convenient due to their contactless technology.

ICA’s deputy superintendent shared with TODAY that travellers will only take about 1 second to scan their faces and irises.

Those with damaged fingerprints will also be able to clear entry easily.

For now, children under the age of 6 can’t use the biometrics scanner yet as the tech that recognises children’s faces is still under development.

They will therefore still have to use fingerprint scanners.

Registering for the new biometric scans

Overseas travellers who foresee themselves visiting Singapore regularly can register their biometric details with HTX upon arrival here.

All future visits will be cleared by using the facial and iris scans then.

The other 30% of Singaporeans who want to register should speak to the ICA officers at the checkpoints, or at the ICA building.

HTX’s goal is for passports to be fully eliminated in stages by 2022 to 2024, according to ST.

Greater efficiency, safety & security

This new clearance seems to be killing three birds with one stone. Time for clearance will be cut short to 1 second, there will be no physical contact with machines, and more unique identification boosts security.

We are glad technology and processes are constantly evolving to meet the needs of the time and its people.

It seems we no longer have to spend on hand moisturisers to make our immigration experiences smoother anymore.

