Long Queues Seen At Changi Airport & Causeway Checkpoints As Passenger Clearance System Experiences Delays

Long Queues At Singapore Checkpoints Due To ICA System Delays

Long queues formed at various Singapore checkpoints today (31 Mar) due to an apparent system delay.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority’s (ICA) announced the disruption on Facebook, advising travellers to postpone travels where possible.

Affected travellers have since posted images of the growing crowd at Changi Airport and the Causeway checkpoints.

Clearance system delay holds up many passengers

The ICA first posted about the system delay on Facebook at 11.28am on Friday (31 Mar).

They declared that the immigration clearance system was experiencing “intermittent slowness” at certain passenger clearance checkpoints.

In an update over 30 minutes later at 12.03pm, the issue seemed to remain unresolved.

Despite the difficulties, the ICA clarified that clearance was ongoing.

However, they warned travellers to expect delays as they continue to rectify the situation. The ICA also advised the public to postpone non-essential travel where possible.

They expressed their regret for the trouble and appealed for travellers’ patience and understanding.

Long queues at Changi Airport & causeway checkpoints

Not long after the ICA posted about the delay, travellers took to the comments section to share their experiences with the service disruption.

As recently as 12.36pm the same day, a Facebook user shared a photo of large crowds allegedly at Changi Airport Terminal 4 (T4).

Accompanying the post was a caption claiming, “It’s very chaotic at T4 and very little communication.”

Another comment from someone seemingly at T4 too concurred, alleging that “hundreds of people (were) stuck outside” and that officers were manually clearing travellers whose flights were departing in five minutes.

Meanwhile, about an hour before, a similar scene was witnessed at Terminal 1 (T1) departure.

The OP who shared the photo wrote that the queue was “super long but manual counters clear(ed) up fast”.

Over at the Singapore-Johor land checkpoints, motorists were also experiencing congestion as they seemed to be stuck in line for a while.

Travellers advised to postpone non-essential travel

In light of the system delay, the ICA has advised travellers to postpone non-essential travels if they can.

Those who still have to proceed should factor in the delay to their travel plans.

