Heavy traffic expected at S’pore-JB checkpoints during Vesak Day long weekend: ICA

Longer waiting time should be expected at land checkpoints over Vesak Day long weekend

Those thinking of heading to Johor Bahru (JB) for the upcoming Vesak Day long weekend should prepare for a longer wait at the land checkpoints.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a media release on Monday (5 May) that heavy traffic is expected at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

This includes the lead-up to and during the entire holiday period from 8 to 13 May (this Thursday to next Tuesday).

Motorists should check traffic situation before starting journeys

In view of the expected congestion, travellers are advised to expect longer waiting times to clear immigration, ICA said.

Those who still need to travel at this time may consider taking cross-border bus services, it added.

Motorists are also advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journeys.

Updates can be found on platforms such as the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s One Motoring Website, Expressway Motoring & Advisory System, ICA’s Facebook and X accounts, and the radio.

Over 555,000 travellers crossed on 17 April before Good Friday

ICA had previously issued a similar advisory before the Good Friday long weekend.

It proved to be true, considering more than 2.4 million travellers passed through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from 17 to 21 April.

In particular, a peak of more than 555,000 travellers crossed both checkpoints in a single day — 17 April.

Those departing by car during peak periods also had to wait up to three hours to clear immigration due to traffic tailback from Malaysia.

Travellers advised to observe traffic rules & cooperate with ICA officers

ICA sought motorists’ understanding to cooperate with its officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline.

They should refrain from queue cutting as it can cause severe congestion and compromise other motorists’ safety. Motorists caught queue cutting will be turned away and made to requeue, ICA said, adding:

ICA will not hesitate to take stern action against travellers who do not comply with officers’ instructions and commit offences at the checkpoints.

Car drivers, motorcycle riders and those travelling by bus are encouraged to use QR codes instead of passports for faster and more convenient immigration clearance.

All travellers should also ensure that their passports have a remaining validity of at least six months.

Additionally, motorists must settle their outstanding fines with the respective government agencies, or they might be denied entry into Singapore.

