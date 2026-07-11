MPs Cai Yinzhou & Chee Hong Tat celebrate new Braddell MRT downward escalator, thank LTA

MPs celebrate new Braddell MRT downwards escalator

Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat and fellow Grassroots Adviser Cai Yinzhou joined residents on Friday (10 July) to celebrate the completion of a new downward escalator at Braddell MRT Station Exit C.

Mr Chee and Mr Cai are both Members of Parliament (MP) for the Bishan-Toa Payoh Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

Sharing photos from the event on Facebook in a post published on Friday (10 July), Mr Chee thanked the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for working with his team to improve accessibility for residents in the estate.

“Fellow Grassroots Adviser Cai Yinzhou 蔡引舟 and I are delighted to join our residents to celebrate the completion of the new downward escalator at Braddell Station Exit C,” he wrote.

New escalator complements recent accessibility upgrades

According to Mr Chee, the new escalator complements the recently completed elevated covered linkway across Lorong 2 Toa Payoh, which provides sheltered access to the lift at Exit B.

The upgrades also connect with earlier improvements in the area.

These include the lifts installed at the pedestrian overhead bridge along Lorong 1 Toa Payoh and the extended awning along nearby HDB blocks.

These were built to provide the public with better shelter from the rain, said Mr Chee.

More elderly-friendly projects on the way

Mr Chee said his team remains committed to building infrastructure that supports the elderly.

My team and I are committed to build (sic) more elderly-friendly infrastructure so that our seniors can get around comfortably and safely, stay active and healthy, and age well in the community they are familiar with.

Additionally, he revealed that more projects benefiting residents of all ages are planned for the GRC over the next few years.

Also read: Jeffrey Siow & Shanmugam attend new CCL MRT stations’ public preview on 4 July, praise design

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Featured image adapted from Chee Hong Tat 徐芳达 on Facebook.