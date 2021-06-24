Chee Soon Juan Wishes To Invite Elderly Workers Around Singapore To His Café

A few days back, Chee Soon Juan announced that he was opening a café at Rochester Mall in Buona Vista.

This was met with great fanfare with Singaporeans, to the point where they came over to the café when it wasn’t even open yet.

The café officially opens Friday (25 Jun), but he’s done a trial run by inviting the mall’s cleaners over for lunch on Thursday (24 Jun).

Source

Each cleaner was treated to a mixed platter, and Mr Chee hopes he can invite more around the island for them to have a good time at the café.

Chee Soon Juan treats elderly cleaners to lunch at café

On Thursday (24 Jun), Mr Chee posted an update on Facebook about his café.

He’d invited some “esteemed guests”, the cleaners who work at Rochester Mall, for a lunch treat.

Source

They were seated 2 to a table, in accordance with the 2-pax rule currently enforced at dine-in places.

The image doesn’t focus on the food, but according to him, they were served a mixed platter of mains consisting of:

Creole Jambalaya (meat and vegetables mixed with rice)

Poulet Roti (French-style roast chicken)

Succotash (boiled maize and lima beans)

Consider this a preview of what visitors can expect once the café opens to the public.

Hopes to invite more elderly workers

Mr Chee also expressed his desire in the post to invite more elderly workers around the island to Orange & Teal in future.

“They deserve a nice treat every now and then,” he said in the post.

Perhaps when dining restrictions are eased, there can be more guests at the café.

Opening hours of café revealed

The café is supposed to look cosy, and Mr Chee with his wife, Huang Chih-Mei, had planned on this ambience.

Here he is on 23 Jun preparing for the final touches before opening.

Source

He explained that they wanted a place where Singaporeans can “dine in elegance” or have a chat, or even have a moment of solitude with a book.

Quality without burning a hole in your wallet is the idea, basically.

Visit café from 25 Jun and keep to safe distancing measures

If you’d like to visit Orange & Teal, here are the deets on the location and opening hours:

Address: 35 Rochester Dr, #02-12 Rochester Mall, Singapore 138639

Opening hours: Mon-Thu (11am-9pm), Fri (11am-10pm), Sat (10am-10pm), Sun (10am-9pm)

Do observe Covid-19 rules wherever you go, of course.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.