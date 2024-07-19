Veteran actress Cheng Pei-Pei dies aged 78, known for role in ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’

Veteran actress Cheng Pei-Pei dies aged 78

Cheng Pei-Pei, most famously known for her role in the Oscar-winning film ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ has died at the age of 78.

According to Variety, the veteran actress was diagnosed with a degenerative brain disease which came with symptoms akin to Parkinson’s disease.

She kept the diagnosis private and spent her remaining years with her children and grandchildren.

Well-known for martial arts films and wise elderly characters

Cheng Pei-Pei was born in Shanghai on 6 Jan 1946. She began her acting career after moving to Hong Kong in 1962.

She had her breakthrough with the wuxia movie ‘Come Drink With Me’ (大醉俠) in 1966, where she played Golden Swallow.

Following the hit, she became a household name in martial arts movies.

In the 70s, Cheng moved to California where she raised her four children.

She had a career revival in 2000 when she starred in ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’, portraying Jade Fox. The film won Best Foreign Language Film, Best Art Direction, Best Original Score, and Best Cinematography at the Oscars.

Her most recent role was as the Matchmaker in the live-action remake of Mulan in 2020.

Donated her brain to medical research

Owing to her rare brain disease, Cheng Pei-Pei donated her brain to the Brain Support Network, allowing doctors to learn more about the disease.

The actress also requested donations to be made to the Brain Support Network, in lieu of flowers.

Cheng’s family has also issued a statement thanking friends, colleagues, and fans for supporting the “legendary Queen of Martial Arts” over the years.