Chick-fil-A opens at Bugis+ with S’pore-exclusive chilli sauce, to redirect surplus food to charity

Chick-fil-A introduces Singapore-exclusive Spicy Chili Sauce at new Bugis+ outlet

The wait is finally over. American fast-food favourite Chick-fil-A opens its doors at Bugis+ on Thursday (11 Dec), bringing its famed chicken sandwiches to our sunny shores.

Not only is this the brand’s first restaurant in Singapore, it is also its debut franchise in Asia, backed by a US$75 million (S$97.2 million) investment in the region.

The locally owned and operated outlet will welcome customers from Monday to Saturday, 10am to 10pm, in keeping with the chain’s longstanding practice of closing on Sundays to give employees time for rest, family. and worship.

The Bugis+ outlet seats up to 104 diners, though those hoping to skip the inevitable opening-day crowds can opt for takeaway as well.

Menu highlights with a local twist

MS News had a first look at a few menu items at the Chick-fil-A media preview on 2 Dec, and fans will be pleased to know that the iconic Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich (from S$6.80) tastes just as satisfying as it does in the United States (US).

Its seasoned boneless chicken breast, tucked between toasted buns with crisp dill pickles, remains the undeniable star.

Those craving a little heat can go for the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich (from S$8.10), which builds on the classic with a blend of peppers, fresh green leaf lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese. There’s also a non-spicy version for those who prefer something milder.

If grilled is more your style, there’s a lighter yet equally flavourful option: a lemon-herb marinated boneless chicken breast, grilled for a juicy, smoky finish and served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun (from S$9.50).

Classic sides such as the Waffle Potato Fries (from S$4.20) and bite-sized Chick-fil-A Nuggets (from S$6.90) — a personal favourite of ours — round out the meal nicely.

The chain is also known for its line-up of signature sauces, and many familiar favourites are making their way here: the beloved Chick-fil-A Sauce with its sweet, tangy, smoky profile, along with Honey Mustard, Barbeque, Sweet & Spicy Sriracha, and Garden Herb Ranch.

And who knows — perhaps one day we’ll see them bottled on shelves here, just as they are in the US.

Singapore, however, gets something special.

The brand has developed a Spicy Chili Sauce exclusively for the local market, a fiery complement designed to add a distinctly Singaporean kick to your meal.

To wash everything down, there’s the refreshing Chick-fil-A Lemonade (from S$4.50) or, if you prefer something sweeter, a selection of milkshakes in Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate, and Cookies & Cream (from S$6.90).

Chick-fil-A’s commitment to the community

Like its more than 2,500 counterparts worldwide, the Bugis+ restaurant will take part in Chick-fil-A’s Shared Table programme, which redirects surplus food to community organisations.

Here, this support goes to The Food Bank Singapore, helping bolster assistance for households facing food insecurity.

During the media preview, attendees including local Owner-Operator Chyn Koh joined in a packing activity, preparing meals and penning handwritten notes for 80 beneficiaries.

To mark its launch, Chick-fil-A will donate S$25,000 to The Food Bank Singapore, with a further S$25,000 pledged for every new outlet opened in the country.

Globally, the Shared Table programme has already contributed the equivalent of more than 42 million meals.

Of course, guests are at the heart of Chick-fil-A’s approach, and that’s something Koh hopes to bring to life at Bugis+.

As he prepares to open the restaurant, he says his priority is not only to serve quality food, but to create an environment where people feel genuinely looked after.

“To me, hospitality is about showing people they matter. It’s not just speed or efficiency. It’s also in the simple things — like a warm smile, making eye contact with people, and letting them know that they are seen,” he said.

Here’s how you can get to Chick-fil-A to experience it for yourself:



Chick-fil-A

Address: 201 Victoria Street, #01-19, Bugis+, Singapore 188067

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm (Mon – Sat)

Nearest MRT station: Bugis

Featured image by MS News.